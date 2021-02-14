My Valentine's Day playlist

Today is being observed globally as Valentine's Day. We caught up with some corporate executives who shared their favorite love songs and artistes

Selah Morales Thompson – Brand Manager – Campari Group

She doesn't have a favourite love song; however, Morales Thompson said she prefers love songs from the 1990s.

“I don't think I have a favourite love song, but I love rhythm and blues songs from the 1990s. Anything from that era. Why? Because music from that era never gets old. They're still relatable even today,” she said.

She lists veteran singer Beres Hammond as one who has perfected the art of creating timeless love songs.

“If anybody knows how to make a love song that will last forever, it's Uncle Beres,” she said.

She ranks Jon B and Babyface's 1996 hit Someone to Love and Skip Marley's chart-topping Billboard hit Slow Down featuring HER.among those that stand out for her.

Macarval Miller – Digital Brand Strategist – Lifespan Spring Water

The 2018 recording Your Soul by Forrest and Biskwig is tops for Miller.

“It's a pretty cool song, it speaks to how much can be seen when you're really interested in someone you love. You see more than flesh, more than actions and with all that combined it allows you to see their soul. I feel the same way about my significant other when I listen to the song,” he shared.

Former Commodores lead singer Lionel Richie who charted a successful solo career in the 1980s and early 1990s is Miller's favourite soul singer.

“Lionel Richie is the master of love songs. Songs like All Night Long are classics,” said Miller.

Have Some Love by Childish Gambino is a recent recording that he says stands out for him.

Kadeen Mairs – CEO Dolla Financial Services

Let's Get it On, the platinum-selling number one single by Marvin Gaye, is a classic love song that resonates with Mairs. He also lists new-age hit Sure Thing by rhythm and blues singer Miguel as another of his favourites.

Mairs says Bob Marley's catalogue of love songs are timeless and connects with fans of Bob from different generations.

“Turn Your Lights Down Low by Bob featuring Lauryn Hill is my all-time favourite. This song encapsulates the key elements of being in love and wanting to spend time with that significant other,” said Mairs.

Kimmone Smith – CEO Ubora Brands Jamaica

“ My First Night With You is a cut from Deborah Cox's 1995 self-titled Arista Records debut album. Four years later it became a modest hit for singer Mya.

For Smith, Cox's version is ranked as her favourite love song of all time.

“This song gives me a feeling/fantasy of a fresh and innocent kind of love not tainted by the world and it's expectations,” she said.

Rhythm and blues crooner Brian McKnight is one whom she believes has perfected the art of creating timeless love songs.

“His songs live on for generations after generations and still stay relevant time after time,” she added.

Classic love song: All the man that I Need by Whitney Houston.

Recent love song classified as a classic: You and I (Nobody in the World) by John Legend

Stephanie Shaw Smith – Chief Operations Officer, Advanced Integrated Systems

In 1998, Canadian singer Shania Twain had a massive crossover hit with You're Still the One. It remains a favourite for Shaw Smith.

“You're Still the One is one of my favourite love songs. It reminds me of the kind of love where after years you're still deeply, madly in love with each other in spite of all the hurdles you may have crossed,” says Shaw Smith.

For her, the R&B group Boyz II Men whose hit laden catalogue includes End of the Road, Its So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday and Oooh Ahh, epitomise the art of creating timeless love songs.

Endless Love by Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey and Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend are ranked high on her list of favourites.

Neil Grant – Executive Account Manager – Huawei

It was Billboard magazine's second biggest selling single of 1981. The publication ranked it as its number one love song collaboration of all time. Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross was number one for nine weeks in America.

Grant says the song resonates with him the most.

“It's the first song I associated with love, which may be attributed to its popularity at the weddings I attended,” he confided.

The artiste whom he believes has perfected the art of creating deliciously appetising love songs that span generations, is Marvin Gaye.

One classic love song that stands out most for Grant is Percy Sledge's original recording of When a Man Loves a Woman.

John Legend's All of Me is thrown in for good measure among his favourite recent love songs.