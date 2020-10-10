Myster Smashing gives last try

Myster Smashing is counting on the success of Last Try, an upbeat reggae-dancehall single.

“I tried a lot of things over the years, try whole heap of ways to make my family survive. Over the years, mi do security work for years, photography, party promotion and you try your best to do music. But all you get is a fight, no one ever offers a kind word, is basically you against the world. So I wrote this song to express my pain as my last shot, my Last Try because giving up is not an option, so this ah the next last try till the next last try,” said the artiste, whose real name is Alvin R Wallen.

Last Try was released on the HowWow Records and Production LLC imprint in August 14. It is being distributed by Zojak World Wide and is available on all digital platforms. It has an accompanying video.

“The response is more than great, it's phenomenal. The audio track is getting a buzz locally and internationally. Even this morning, somebody text me and said they liked the song cause they saw the video on the Zojak World Wide site and mi ah get ah great feedback. They love the concept of the video as well,” he said.

Last Try is the first major project between the artiste and his label since he was signed in September 2020.

Myster Smashing grew up in Frazer's Content, a community on the outskirts of Spanish Town, in St Catherine. After graduating from Jonathan Grant High school in 2003, he went on to learn carpentry at Heart Trust/ NSTA in Old Harbour.

While at HEART, he met Fire K Venom, a disc jock who introduced him to numerous small recording studios in Old Harbour, Spanish Town and other areas in St Catherine. He adopted the stage name Hector Frass and soon after he started performing at school concerts and community shows.

In 2008 he recorded Schoolers. Daggering Time followed.

A decade later, his career was put on pause due to medical complications. After recovering, he was introduced to Roderick Fray of HowWow Records and Production LLC based in the US.

“Right now, the sky is the limit, I am looking for great things in 2020 and beyond, mi nah give up,” he said.