Mystic Revealers for Rootz Fest

MYSTIC Revealers, the Bull Bay-based roots-reggae band, are among headliners for the fifth Rastafari Rootz Fest, scheduled for Long Bay Beach Park from December 20-22.

They are slated to perform on the second day.

The announcement was made during the event's media launch at Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road in Kingston last Wednesday.

Anthony “Billy Mystic” Wilmot, Mystic Revealers' singer-songwriter and rhythm guitarist, said it's the band's first appearance at the annual festival.

“The reason why we are on it [the festival] is, because of the songs we have produced over the years. They [the public] don't know the new material we have, but wi a go come an' try give them the more notable songs that we renowned for; then introduce them to one or two songs from the upcoming album,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

That yet-to-be titled set is self-produced, with a pending release date.

“We haven't decided on a name for the album as yet, but as a working title we are using Jah Jah People but it is also suggested that it be Make It A Mission. But we haven't finalised it yet... We're not committed to any record company because it is our own production so it could be the end of this year or early next year,” Wilmot said.

The band retains its core sound with original members Nicholas “Cymbal” Henry on drums and Leroy “Lion” Edwards on bass. The festival will be a litmus test, of sorts.

“Based on the outcry mi get from the international market an' our former fans saying: 'Dem want us back'. Several of the local acts that go on tour, when dem come back dem say: 'Bwoy Mystic, the people dem waan yuh out deh. It inspire me to make this offering. So based on how it turn out an' the kind of response wi get from it, hopefully wi will get to tour a new album,” said Wilmot who formed the band in the late 1970s. He believes their music will connect with new listeners.

“Music is eternal... I do believe the music we produced was before its time. Mi feel like dem never really ready fi wi. A think now the world is a little more open to more music styles and genres. So it's easier to get your thing across to people,” he added.

Mystic Revealers first came to mainstream attention in 1985 with the ballad, Saw You Smiling. Their 1993 album, Jah Works, was a strong collection that had songs like Religion, That's Life and Remember Romeo.

Other acts slated to perform on the Rastafari Rootz Fest are Chronixx, Richie Spice, Ken Boothe, Jesse Royal, Warrior King and Samory I.

At last Wednesday's launch, there were performances from Nature Ellis, Asante Amen, poet Ras Takura, Kumar Bent (formerly of Raging Fyah) and Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley) who are also billed to perform.

Rastafari Rootz Fest was established as part of aggressive lobbying in Jamaica for legalisation of ganja and its use by Rastafarians.