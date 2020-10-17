Mzs Quanny eyes stardom

Even though she is based in the United States, dancehall artiste Mzs Quanny is pleased with her global reach.

“I've been making my music from my hometown and introducing it to foreign countries, which has been great. I'm from Philadelphia, where the Caribbean community is one of the biggest. They've taken to my music; when I send it overseas, they take to it as well. So, overall it's been pretty good,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The 27-year-old, whose given name is Quandasha Huggins, is currently promoting the remix of her 2016 single Bruk It Off, which features Xyclone. The Damion Dainja-produced project was released in August.

Mzs Quanny's father hails from St Catherine, while her mom is from St Kitts. She said music was her calling.

“I noticed at a very young age that my interest in music was always the most consistent. Everything I did surrounded music. How I studied on school, I turned all of the material into songs...I'd sing little remixes I made for classmates during lunch and recess...joined choirs, dreamed of being on singing shows. When I finally touched a stage and a mic, it was evident. Music was all I want to do,” she added.

The singjay is known for other tracks like Badness and Still I Rise, which also features Xyclone.

She explained that the making of the Bruk It Off remix was smooth sailing.

“Xyclone hit me with the idea that we should revive the song and give it proper exposure. It's been getting radio play here in Philly and on a couple online radios, but we saw it going way beyond that. He sent me his verse and I fell in love with it, so we got straight to work,” said Mzs Quanny.

Although she did not grow up in Jamaica, she is influenced by one of dancehall's most popular artistes.

“I would definitely say I look up to Spice. How many chocolate women can you say is really taking the industry right now? Her work ethic, her energy and how she advocates for loving and respecting our skin in and out of the industry is just amazing to me,” she told the Observer.

Mzs Quanny has used the novel coronavirus pandemic as fuel for her music.

“I was able to release four songs this year, record a video, complete interviews and keep things pushing because when you want something enough you don't stop. In a way, the coronavirus helped my music. I've been able to connect with way more people because everything has been virtual,” she added.

The artiste has big dreams as she looks to the future.

“Five years from now I will be touring with legends. I will be charting again, not only on iTunes but on the Billboards. Covid-19 will have been cleared, hopefully, so the time I'm taking right now is preparation for it all,” she said.