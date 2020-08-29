N3Z returns to spotlight

WITH a new moniker and crew, N3Z (formerly TNEZ) returns to the limelight with his latest single Through The Pain.

Released two weeks ago, the single is on the Attomic Records imprint.

“The feedback for this song is phenomenal thus far, I find that a lot of people are elated for my return in the industry and that makes me feel enthused to keep quality music coming on a consistent basis,” he said.

N3Z — who was out for six years as he was ghostwriting for several artistes — explained the reason behind the name change.

“The purpose of that change was I feel like TNEZ was a younger version of myself and, over the years, I became a better artiste holistically, and I felt like I needed to embrace that growth and how much I have developed as an artiste. A large part of it is me rebranding myself and my image within the industry,” he said.

N3Z said he is also part of 6ix camp which includes Squash, Chronic Law and Daddy1.

“Squash and I managed to cross paths in South Florida after he was working on his album. The connection was real, and I was in the process of relaunching my platform and Squash said I can use it to rebrand myself and I capitalised on the opportunity,” he said.

While COVID-19 has put a damper on public gatherings, N3Z feels there are other things we should be thankful for.

“This pandemic really is just to give thanks every day for health and life because at any moment anything can be taken from you. Because a year ago, no one could imagine that all public gatherings globally would be strictly prohibited. So this is just a reminder to be grateful for all you have while you have it,” he said.

The singjay had a word of advice for aspiring artistes.

“This is a tough industry, the most important thing is having a good team. Winning will take a collective effort from all players on your team along with constantly putting out good material,” he added.

N3Z is known for songs such as Super Mario, She Nah Leave, Me She Love and Press Play Pause.