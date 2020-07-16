Nothing but love for Gregory

FAMILY members and close friends of late reggae singer Gregory Isaacs converged at his tomb in the Dovecot Memorial Park, St Catherine, yesterday, to pay tribute. Isaacs would have turned 70.

June Isaacs, his widow, said she was satisfied with the labour of love.

“We are very happy about what happened here today. Gregory got his 70 red roses... Every major radio station was playing Gregory Isaacs's songs today and that's very encouraging. It's a great day,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The occasion saw guests, including singer Junior Sinclair, paying respects in glowing words, while guitarist Errol “Flabba Holt” Carter, percussionist Bongo Herman, and Trevor “Leggo Beast” Douglas in song. Isaac's Night Nurse and Red Rose for Gregory formed part of their offerings.

“We can't ignore Gregory Isaacs's contribution to Jamaica's music. He could write beautiful songs. He had his challenges, but he has a beautiful catalogue of work. And, as time go by, he'll get his real recognition,” said Isaacs.

“We have to do everything to keep his memory alive,” she continued.

Part proceeds from the annual Red Rose for Gregory concert, held in February, was presented to Patricia House in Kingston yesterday afternoon. The centre assists people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Gregory Isaacs battled cocaine addiction.

Born in Denham Town, west Kingston, on July 15, 1950, Isaacs made his recording debut in 1968 as Winston Sinclair, with Another Heartache. He teamed up with two other vocalists, Penroe and Bramwell, for the short-lived trio The Concords, who recorded for producers Rupie Edwards and Prince Buster.

In 1973, he and singer Errol Dunkley started the African Museum label and soon had a massive hit with My Only Lover.

His songs, including Love Is Overdue, Rumours and Hot Stepper, continue to dominate the airwaves. The singer died in 2010.

In 2016, he was posthumously awarded the Order of Distinction (officer class) by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the country's music.