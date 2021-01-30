Nagasa warns about vaping

US-BASED reggae group Nagasa recently released a thought-provoking single titled No Vaping.

The song speaks about the dangers of vaping and was produced by the group and released on their Stone Hites label in August along with a video.

Group leader, Saba Dread said they recorded the song to warn the public about the dangers of vaping.

“Vaping is an alternative to smoking. Most people think it's safe because vaping allows you to inhale the vapour from the vaping machine instead of smoking. However, it's just as dangerous because of the oils and chemicals that are used in the vaping devices. Medical reports have shown that these chemicals and oils can cause cancer and other deadly diseases. Young people are vaping and using e-cigarettes because it's cool and trendy but these things are very dangerous,” said Saba Dread.

Saba Dread hopes that No Vaping will resonate with reggae music lovers in Jamaica and other parts of the world.

“This is a very good song; it has a positive message that people need to hear. We strongly believe that it has the potential to be a big hit and we're putting a lot of promotion behind it,” he said.

Nagasa is currently working on their fourth studio album which is scheduled to be released later this year.

In addition to Saba Dread, real name Donald Bramwell, the trio comprises Livingston “Moses I” Edwards and Shannon “Shan Bam” Minott. All members of the group are Jamaicans who reside in Philadelphia.

Some of Nagasa's other songs are Yes I Am A Rasta, Stop The Wars, and Run Come Rally.