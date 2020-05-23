Nakash Diesel drops Body Bad

Philadelphia -based recording artiste Nakash Diesel is basking in the release of his latest single Body Bad .

The track, which was produced by The Lion Order, is part of the label's Double O rhythm compilation which also features artistes such as Munga Honorable, Teejay, Intense, and Kash.

“ Body Bad is an anthem for the ladies. My female fan base has been liking, sharing, and supporting this track even before it was officially released. I am thankful for the positive feedback I have been receiving and I feel like this song can open many doors for me musically, because you can never go wrong once you get the ladies involved,” said Nakash Diesel.

The track is available on all major digital media platforms through Zojak Worldwide.

Nakash Diesel has put plans in place to release a video to complement the track.

“During this pandemic, we can't go out to shoot an official video, so I am thinking of doing an animated lyric video for the ladies; however, my team and I are still in the planning phase. I am confident about this track and I intend on giving it 100 per cent. Everyone is on lockdown with social media being the first place they go to for entertainment, and I plan on taking full advantage,” he said.