Naomi Cowan climbing to the top

Naomi Cowan says the past year has been a successful one. Not only did she tap into new markets outside Jamaica, she also released buzzworthy songs, including a cover of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, and Peace of Mind , her soulful contribution to the all-female cast on the Rock and Groove rhythm project.

“I am really grateful how things happened last year. We are basically doing everything almost independently and the reception has been beautiful. In terms of this year, I am releasing some things that are gonna be a little bit different,” said Cowan in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Her latest single Climbing, which was released last Friday showcases her distinctive voice. Its producers — Wiz from WMG Labs in Trinidad and Florida-based, Grammy-winning Sean Alaric --- fill the song's arrangement with thumping Afro-beats spices.

“I'm just excited to share the different elements of who I am, but at the same time, keep the foundation of reggae music strong throughout all of it,” said Cowan.

She describes Climbing as an ode to “trusting the process”.

“When I first heard the track, I had the melody for the hook on the spot... and then, at the same time, there was another female artiste in the studio who also happened to be a mom and that night her toddler was with her in the studio. I was in amazement of how she was multitasking; pursuing her dreams while providing the love and affection her two-year-old demanded of her,” said Cowan.

She applied that formula to her own journey and said that the 'secret sauce' to achieving one's goals is to never stop no matter what.

“It sounds simple but it's facts. Nuff times we get distracted by what we see happening around us and it can discourage us because we lose focus. Honestly, this is going to sound so cheesy but the best way I can put it is that I want listeners to feel like a superhero. In other words, I want you to feel like that supercharged version of yourself that you wish you could be all the time and then I want you to go out and be that person.”