Naomi gets slice of Big Apple

Although Naomi Cowan's Paradise Plum was released in May last year, the song is still opening doors for her. Two of the latest examples are being invited to perform at a members only club in SoHo New York, and appearing on Fox 5 's Good Day New York morning show for a second time.

“VP Records arranged it (SoHo gig), they are promoting Paradise Plum heavy right now as it's featured on the 2019 Reggae Gold album. Super grateful that they put this together,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The 26th Reggae Gold album, which comprises 19 tracks, drops this Friday. It also features songs by Christopher Martin, Squash, Dovey Magnum, Jah Cure, Agent Sasco, Teejay, and Beres Hammond.

“The most significant part of the night was two minutes before I performed, the DJ was playing my mom's song; It Must Be Love… she didn't even realise I was Carlene Davis' daughter, so it felt serendipitous that my mom's music was playing right before I got to perform. Performing acoustic with my guitar, a keyboard and percussionist was dope...nice stripped down to just me and my music,” said Cowan.

Paradise Plum, produced by Teflon Zinc Fence and featured on a revamped Queen of The Minstrels rhythm, topped The Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae Chart for several weeks.

Having debuted on Good Day New York in November, Cowan said her second experience, last Friday, was even better.

“It just turned out that Dr Oz was co-hosting that day, so that was really cool because I'm really passionate about health and nutrition…It was just a privilege because the other host Rosanna, she remembered me and so many things from the last time we spoke, so it showed that she either did her research or really remembered me,” she said.

Cowan, who is in her 20s, launched her recording career in 2015 with the songs Naked and Prepare (Ye The Way). In 2017, she covered Things You Say You Love, the original being a big hit in 1967 for The Jamaicans, a rocksteady group, which her father (Tommy Cowan) was a member.

In March, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) named Cowan Breakthrough Artiste of The Year at its annual Honour Awards at Little Theatre in Kingston.

She has big plans for the rest of 2019.

“I head to Sweden for the Uppsala Reggae Festival (this weekend) and then to the UK for the Boomtown Fair in Hampshire (in August) …and then it's back to New York for the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which was postponed due to the heatwave in New York…then I spend September island-hopping across the Caribbean for a special project,” she said.