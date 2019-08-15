Naomi takes aim at Europe

Naomi Cowan believes her recent gigs in Europe have introduced her to a wider audience.

“The feedback has been nothing but positive. The crowds here are simply passionate about the music and the overall energy of your performance. I really can't complain. At my show in Sweden, someone printed my face on a child's shirt and held up her two-year-old in the audience, that was shocking! (I) had no clue I had passionate supporters in Sweden,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The singer had a total of four gigs on the continent: her debut on June 9 at the Cross the Tracks Festival in London, which also featured Dawn Penn; Somerset House (London) on June 12; Uppsala Reggae Festival (Sweden) on July 27; and, Boomtown Fair (United Kingdom) on August 9.

The singer said preparations for her European sets were slightly different.

“Every set, no matter where, is about getting an understanding of who you're going to perform for. So even if I'm performing in New York, it's a different vibe from Miami/South Florida. I take the time to meditate and reflect on what I want to do for each set. The only difference, I would say, is making sure that I'm bringing songs that are relevant to the European audience,” she said.

Jamaican music has become increasingly popular in European countries, which boasts huge festivals like Summerjam, Rototom Sunsplash, and Reggae Sun Ska Festival.

Cowan, who is in her 20s, launched her recording career in 2015 with the songs Naked and Prepare (Ye The Way). In 2017, she covered Things You Say You Love, the original being a big hit in 1967 for The Jamaicans, a rocksteady group, in which her father (Tommy Cowan) was a member. Her hit single Paradise Plum (2018) formed part of the 2019 Reggae Gold Album.

In March, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) named Cowan Breakthrough Artiste of The Year at its annual Honour Awards at Little Theatre in Kingston.