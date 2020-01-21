Natty King brings gifts to town

The Eastern Kindergarten and Preparatory School in east Kingston got a boost last week with the donation of a printer and fan from singer Natty King. The appliances were purchased with funds from WelloFest, a charity concert staged by the roots artiste last November.

Natty King's recording studio and business place are situated on the same compound as the school which was established in 2008 and has 70 students, ages three to 11 years-old. Thanking Natty King, Denise Tulloch, principal of Eastern Kindergarten and Preparatory, said the presentation comes at an opportune time.

She was particularly pleased with securing a multifaceted printer.

“This printer will help students with their studies, printing out notes, homework and research. It saves time, money and stress when those deadlines loom; it means the students don't have to go to an Internet cafe or library to print out their stuff,” Tulloch told the Jamaica Observer. “A printing machine in school is highly beneficial for the learning process. Students get tactile feedback of learning concepts that are difficult to represent using only standard learning materials,” she added.

The St Thomas-born Natty King (real name Kevin Roberts) is best known for the hit song, No Guns to Town, which was one of the most popular singles of 2003. His first album of the same name was released two years later.

He hopes to make WelloFest an annual event.