Natural Bond goes for Gold

NATURAL Bond Entertainment is set to release the Gold Leaf rhythm later this month. The project features some of the biggest names in music including Masicka, I-Octane, Teejay, Lybran, Knaxx, New Kidz, DeeClef (a collab with Star Face) and African recording artiste Buffalo Souljah.

“The project promises to have something for everyone so stay tuned for updates,” producer Jerome Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier this year, Elvie — who is from Porus in Manchester — partnered with Charles Alexander of Sponge Music, for the release of the Porus rhythm project.

That project featured songs by Beenie Man ( Do You Wanna Be That Guy), Corry Dip ( From My Heart), Dre Zee ( Problems), Flexx ( Dem Nuh Real), I-Octane ( Waste Man), Jahmiel ( Higher), Knaxx ( Easy Fi Switch), Kyng Sameer ( Pretty Girl), Lybran ( Rich Rich), New Kidz ( Upwards), Shane E ( My Time).

“Well I collaborated with Sponge Music on my first project, however, with this project my vision was clear and my aspiration for its impact was totally different from the previous project that I worked on. The last one was our baby now this one is mine,” said Elvie.

I-Octane is pleased to be part of the Gold Leaf project. He described his experience while working with the Elvie.

“It was a great vibe working with Elvie. We worked well together on his first project, Porus rhythm, which he co-produced. I heard the Gold Leaf rhythm, mi seh da riddim ya bad, and the rest was history. It's always a great energy working with this producer because he is fresh and eager to get the music out there,” said I-Octane.

The songs on the project are still untitled. They will be released officially at the end of August.