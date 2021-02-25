Natural Bond ready to rumble

Last year, Natural Bond Entertainment released several projects, which included the star-studded Gold Leaf rhythm. One of them was Life Still Well, a positive and seren ode by Bugle, which has resonated with music lovers worldwide.

Since the start of the year, however, the label has been relatively quiet.

According to CEO Jerome Elvie, “We have been busy in the studio working on a number of projects which we plan to release shortly; 2021 will be another year of good music as we all adjust to the new norm created by the coronavirus pandemic. Music is the great escape if and when needed.”

Among the releases for the first quarter of the year is Infatuation, a joint production between Natural Bond Entertainment and An9ted Entertainment, recorded by Bugle and Beenie Man.

“The forthcoming song is a perfect follow-up to Life Still Well. It also deals with life issues that all at some point in their lives can relate to,” said Elvie.

A video for that collaboration is currently in production.

Who You was a successful collaboration with Teejay (featured on the Gold Leaf rhythm) and its official video has so far garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Elvie says another collaboration with Teejay is in the pipeline.

“Be on the lookout for Young Rich, our next production with Teejay, and when I say that the video is going to be a classic, it's one to anticipate in mid-March,” he said.

Another collaboration with Jahvillani is also on the cards. Jahvillani was featured on the Gold Leaf rhythm with the track Bad Rider. A video for that song is to be released shortly.

“We have a new song to drop by Jahvillani but the fans have been asking for a video for Bad Rider ever since it was released. We believe in giving the people what they want as it's the support of the fans that counts above all,” he shared.

Natural Bond Entertainment has established itself as a company that highlights the talents of new, and up-and-coming acts.

— Kevin Jackson