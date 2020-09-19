Natural Vibes is on a musical high
FLORIDA-BASED deejay Natural Vibes is currently enjoying much attention with his single titled Who Nana . It features Bossa aka 10%.
Produced by Florida-based producer Stupid Genius of O Wrap Records, the song was released late last year on the MRB Productions imprint. Since then, it has enjoyed strong rotation in the US, the Caribbean and Canada.
“This song is doing very well; it's getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world. I'm grateful for their support,” said the artiste.
Natural Vibes is getting ready to drop two new singles before the end of the month, Stronger (Black Hole Entertainment) and Uptown (Kyoni Records).
“I'm very excited about these two new songs – they're hot. I want to release them soon [so] I have to keep the momentum going,” he said.
He is also working on a dancehall album which is slated to be released early next year.
“I've been working on this project for a while now and it's coming together nicely. It's a straight dancehall album. I'm not trying to create a crossover album; I'm creating the type of album that diehard dancehall fans will appreciate,” said Natural Vibes.
Natural Vibes (given name Marvin Barracks) is from Catadupa, St James. He's a graduate of Cambridge High School and holds an associate degree in medical massage therapy from Andem College.
Natural Vibes launched his recording career in 2018 with the release of a single titled Comely Comely on the MRB Productions label.
