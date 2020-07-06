Nazzle Man looks to third title

TWO-TIME Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner, Nazzle Man believes this year's high-profile acts as well as the music being available on all major streaming platforms will provide a fillip for the annual contest.

“It is a positive move. It's a great talk about this year...The excitement is usually on the day of the grand final but, right now, it come in like the final is on already so it is very good,” Nazzle Man told the Jamaica Observer.

“With music on Spotify and Deezer, that's a next good move. People from right across the Diaspora who love reggae and love festival over the years can get a chance to download their favourite song or the whole 10,” he continued.

Nazzle Man is one of the 10 finalists in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition. He is hoping to notch up his third victory with Jamaica Nice.

“ Jamaica Nice is about selling Jamaica in a positive way. Telling people in the Diaspora about places in Jamaica where they can visit; about the nice sceneries, the hospitality, culture, the food – everything that's positive that can sell Jamaica in a great way so we can get people to come and visit our island,” he said.

The other finalists are: reggae singer Freddie McGregor; three-time Festival Song Competition winner Toots & The Maytals; Buju Banton; Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley); dancehall quartet LUST (Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody & Tony Curtis); 2009 Digicel Rising Stars winner Shuga; Xtra Bigg; Radix OD; and actress Sakina Deer.

In a effort to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the final will be virtual and is scheduled for July 26. A live television show is slated for July 19. The winner will receive a $3-million prize.

Nazzle Man's given name is Oneil Scott. He won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition in 2016 ( No Weh Like Jamaica) and 2018 (Jamaica A Wi Home).

The singer said the contest's 'big names' only serve as an motivation for him to up his game.

“This is my sixth final — I won two times, and I came second in 2015 and third in 2012...This is my territory, this my ball-ground, my playfield, and I'm always preparing for festival over the years...In the latter part of festival now I am a like a front-runner — I am the new Eric Donaldson, the new Stanley, I am the new man...with the new style, new vibe, new image. Mi put a little dancehall, reggae with a youthful twist...the old style in a modern way,” said Nazzle Man.

Started in 1966, the Jamaica Festival Song Competition — organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission — has unearthed talent islandwide and has provided a platform for aspiring artistes and seasoned veterans to propel their talent on national and international stages.