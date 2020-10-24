NecoGlock puts his heart into it

Producer NecoGlock is looking for international success with his sophomore project, the Heart Again rhythm.

“I hope this project will be heard worldwide and people could understand and gravitate towards each artiste's story on it. All seven artistes have their own unique style on the riddim and bring something fresh to the dancehall industry,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released recently, Heart Again rhythm is on the TruMoneyMusiq imprint.

“It didn't take much time. The riddim finished less than two hours but to get all the artistes to voice actually took us about two months to finalise everything,” he said.

NecoGlock's first project was the True Dreams rhythm released last August. He explained that his latest project is different from the first.

“I'd say the most unique thing about this riddim is the positive message each artiste comes with, talking about their life experiences, while Blak Ryno has his own feel to the riddim by engaging the ladies,” said the 25-year-old, whose given name is Jordan Jumpp.

NecoGlock further revealed his biggest influence as a producer.

“I look up to Don Corleon. Growing up in my teen years I loved listening to his works, which had a lot of substance and made his music last long, even up to this day,” he said.

Don Corleon (given name Donovan Bennett) has worked with musical greats such as Migos, Sean Paul, Sizzla, Keyshia Cole, Rihanna, Bounty Killa, Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Romeo Santos, Nicki Minaj, Pressure, Gentleman, Protoje and Pitbull.

Based in Westmoreland, NecoGlock is a former student of Cornwall College, who said he has been attracted to soundsystems since age 10. He said he has more projects in the pipeline.

“We have a lot of singles working on for Jae Summer and Baby Dall. We're also working on albums and EPs. We're also working with young talents and established artistes in the business, so there's quite a number of songs to be out in a matter of months or weeks,” NecoGlock said.