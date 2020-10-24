NecoGlock puts his heart into it
Producer NecoGlock is looking for international success with his sophomore project, the Heart Again rhythm.
“I hope this project will be heard worldwide and people could understand and gravitate towards each artiste's story on it. All seven artistes have their own unique style on the riddim and bring something fresh to the dancehall industry,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Released recently, Heart Again rhythm is on the TruMoneyMusiq imprint.
“It didn't take much time. The riddim finished less than two hours but to get all the artistes to voice actually took us about two months to finalise everything,” he said.
NecoGlock's first project was the True Dreams rhythm released last August. He explained that his latest project is different from the first.
“I'd say the most unique thing about this riddim is the positive message each artiste comes with, talking about their life experiences, while Blak Ryno has his own feel to the riddim by engaging the ladies,” said the 25-year-old, whose given name is Jordan Jumpp.
NecoGlock further revealed his biggest influence as a producer.
“I look up to Don Corleon. Growing up in my teen years I loved listening to his works, which had a lot of substance and made his music last long, even up to this day,” he said.
Don Corleon (given name Donovan Bennett) has worked with musical greats such as Migos, Sean Paul, Sizzla, Keyshia Cole, Rihanna, Bounty Killa, Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Romeo Santos, Nicki Minaj, Pressure, Gentleman, Protoje and Pitbull.
Based in Westmoreland, NecoGlock is a former student of Cornwall College, who said he has been attracted to soundsystems since age 10. He said he has more projects in the pipeline.
“We have a lot of singles working on for Jae Summer and Baby Dall. We're also working on albums and EPs. We're also working with young talents and established artistes in the business, so there's quite a number of songs to be out in a matter of months or weeks,” NecoGlock said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy