Nerro shares his philosophy

SINGJAY Nerro puts personal experience into his latest single Money Best Friend.

“Mi give everything to people. Mi always try to put a smile on people's faces, give them everything mi have and, in the end, mi ah the sad one. That's why mi say money is my best friend because it gives comfort, but only if you have inner spiritual value. Money can create stress, money creates problems, but we cannot live without it. It is the exchange for any product so money is the key to comfort — but your inner spirit is the key to life. So, money ah my best friend,” said Nerro, son of reggae singer Barrington Levy.

Money Best Friend, released on the Prime Time label in August, is accompanied by a music video.

Despite his connection to the industry, Nerro (given name Leon Levy) is finding life in the music industry challenging.

“It's kinda hard, but nothing comes easy so I make the journey fun, then make a hard entrance. My brother Krishane is in the business, also my sister Nadine Levy. People feel it should be easier for me, and my father is very supportive of my music, but I want to make my own way in the business — that's why I created the Malitian Empire,” he said.

He has signed a female artiste, Halo, to his Malitian Music label.

Raised in the community of Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine, Nerro was introduced to music at an early age. After leaving Greater Portmore High School he performed at community stage shows and events in St Catherine. He also organised parties and dabbled in radio as a disc jockey before deciding to devote all his time towards his craft in memory of his late mother, who passed away a few years ago.

He got his first big break at Sting 2014. Since then, Nerro has reinvented his sound and fine-tuned his delivery to emerge as one of the fiercest new voices in dancehall.

“My individual quality that differentiates me from others would be my overall approach when making music. I try to do different things away from the average; I try to sound different but keep it authentic. My music will have a great impact on all listeners [based] on the fact that I do songs based on reality or simply, songs from the mood I'm in — describing real events,” he said.