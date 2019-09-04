Nesbeth in mourning, again
Jamaican entertainer Nesbeth had to cut short his promotional gig in North America after receiving news of his brother Anthony Brown's untimely passing.
Brown's death brings the toll to six family members in six years.
“I got the news while I was onstage and it has shaken me up. I kept getting flashes of times we spent together. I made him and myself a promise that I was going to open many doors of opportunity for him. Unfortunately, life never allowed him to be around to see not even a quarter of such come to pass. It pains my heart deeply; still can't believe he's gone,” said Nesbeth in a release sent to the Jamaica Observer.
According to the reggae singer, he was onstage in Brooklyn, New York, when he received the news and had great difficultly completing his set.
Brown, the younger sibling of the singer who shares the same mother, passed away on Saturday, August 25 at the Kingston Public Hospital, only days after being admitted to the facility. The nature of his illness is still undisclosed.
Other members lost in the last six years include his beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister and aunt.
Nesbeth, given name Greg Nesbeth, hails from the tough inner city of Arnett Gardens in Kingston. He is known for songs including My Dream, Victory, Abuser, and Guns Out.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy