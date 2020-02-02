Nessa B bashes domestic violence

Rising singjay Nessa B weighs in on the domestic violence debate with What Kinda World Are We Living In ?

“When I wrote the song, I was thinking about how dangerous the world has become. A lot of single mothers are raising young boys by themselves and this leaves a void in the souls of these young boys, and without the guidance of a sensible male presence, oftentimes these boys go astray and that is why we have the kind of headlines we have coming out of Jamaica — murder, murder-suicide, battery, assault. It's all very scary,” said Nessa B.

The song is to be released this month on the Kingston City Music Group/Pode Production labels.

“We need to start loving each other as a nation... Put away individualism because only God can solve this problem. We need to go back to the days when men protected women. We have to decided what sort of world we want to create,” she said.

In recent weeks, there have been several highly publicised incidents of domestic killings. There was a murder/suicide involving a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal and his common-law wife. The soldier, Doran McKenzie, is believed to have chopped his 34-year-old common-law wife Suianne Easy to death, then turned a gun on himself. Another case involved 30-year-old Andre Bromfield, who was charged with murder following the shooting death of a woman at a food store in Mandeville.

There was also a stabbing death of a St Elizabeth woman by her lover last week.

“We are in a crisis mode, the man dem nah hold no meds, dem a chop up and kill woman like they've given up on life and love,” she said.

Nessa B (given name Vennissa Marriott) was born on September 1, 1986. She grew up in Balmagie Avenue in Waterhouse, then later moved to Portmore, St Catherine. She attended Norman Manley High between 1999 and 2003. She completed attended The Queen's School in Kingston.

Last year, she got her break on the single Mi Nuh Play and Bad Gal Saga.