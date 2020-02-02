Nessa B bashes domestic violence
Rising singjay Nessa B weighs in on the domestic violence debate with What Kinda World Are We Living In ?
“When I wrote the song, I was thinking about how dangerous the world has become. A lot of single mothers are raising young boys by themselves and this leaves a void in the souls of these young boys, and without the guidance of a sensible male presence, oftentimes these boys go astray and that is why we have the kind of headlines we have coming out of Jamaica — murder, murder-suicide, battery, assault. It's all very scary,” said Nessa B.
The song is to be released this month on the Kingston City Music Group/Pode Production labels.
“We need to start loving each other as a nation... Put away individualism because only God can solve this problem. We need to go back to the days when men protected women. We have to decided what sort of world we want to create,” she said.
In recent weeks, there have been several highly publicised incidents of domestic killings. There was a murder/suicide involving a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal and his common-law wife. The soldier, Doran McKenzie, is believed to have chopped his 34-year-old common-law wife Suianne Easy to death, then turned a gun on himself. Another case involved 30-year-old Andre Bromfield, who was charged with murder following the shooting death of a woman at a food store in Mandeville.
There was also a stabbing death of a St Elizabeth woman by her lover last week.
“We are in a crisis mode, the man dem nah hold no meds, dem a chop up and kill woman like they've given up on life and love,” she said.
Nessa B (given name Vennissa Marriott) was born on September 1, 1986. She grew up in Balmagie Avenue in Waterhouse, then later moved to Portmore, St Catherine. She attended Norman Manley High between 1999 and 2003. She completed attended The Queen's School in Kingston.
Last year, she got her break on the single Mi Nuh Play and Bad Gal Saga.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy