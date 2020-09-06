Nessa B calls for end to domestic violence

The recent wave of domestic violence tragedies form the backdrop for Nessa B's single What Kinda World Are We Living In?

“It's very sad, this epidemic of violence against women. I am sick of it. We are in a crisis mode. The man dem a chop up and kill women like they've given up on life and love,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“We females have to let our voices be heard. Enough is enough!” she continued.

Earlier this year, there was a spate of fatal domestic killings. There was a murder/suicide involving a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporal and his common-law wife. The soldier, Doran McKenzie, is believed to have chopped his 34-year-old common-law wife, Suianne Easy, to death, then turned a gun on himself.

On August 1, a 36-year-old St Ann man, Crangain Rattray of Seville Heights, Priory in St Ann, was charged for murder, assault occasioning grievous bodily arm and arson. Reports are that about 12:00 am, Rattray had a disagreement with his spouse, allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop. The disagreement reportedly escalated and he allegedly poured gasoline into the shop and set it ablaze with his wife locked inside.

“When I wrote the song, I was thinking about how dangerous the world has become. A lot of single mothers are raising young boys by themselves and this leaves a void in the souls of these young boys. Without the guidance of a sensible male presence, often these boys go astray and that is why we have these kind of headlines coming out of Jamaica, murder, murder-suicide, battery, assault, it's all very scary,” said Nessa B, whose given name is Vennissa Marriott.

What Kinda World Are We Living In? was officially released in February 2020 on the Kingston City Music Group/Pode Production labels.

“We need to start loving each other as a nation. I know it sounds like a cliche, but the best things in life are simple. Put away individualism because only God can solve this problem. We need to go back to the days when men protected women, we have to decide what sort of world we want to create, and live in,” she said.

Nessa B was born on September 1, 1986. She grew up in Balmagie Avenue in Waterhouse, then later moved to Portmore, St Catherine. She attended Norman Manley High between 1999 and 2003.

After leaving Norman Manley she completed her secondary education at The Queen's School.

Last year, she got her break on Mi Nuh Play (D Dot Records label) and Bad Gal Saga (K Natural Entertainment Records label). Now, she is looking to push her career to the next level.