Nessa B's journey makes silver screen

Reggae singer Nessa B is making major strides on the international scene as she scored a feature on the documentary series dubbed My Journey to Success , which airs on National Black Television (NBT) in the USA.

The producers came to Jamaica and shot the episode in December 2020.

“The producers interviewed me in December and the episode will be aired in January on NBT. For the episode, the producers also interviewed Squiddly Ranks, Patra and Admiral Tibet who performed their songs, but also said some encouraging things about me as well. The episode will be about one hour long, and will be available on Amazon and ROKU TV,” Nessa B said.

The NBT is an American television channel targeting African American audiences. NBT provides content on all the latest sports, celebrity, music, fashion, entertainment, and news.

Nessa B also scored a feature in the Trendmag magazine which is published in the USA.

“Things are really looking up for me in 2021,” she said.

Nessa B scored a radio hit last year with What Kinda World Are We Living In? which was officially released in February 2020 on the Kingston City Music Group/Pode Production labels.

“When I wrote the song, I was thinking about how dangerous the world has become. A lot of single mothers are raising young boys by themselves and this leaves a void in the souls of these young boys. Without the guidance of a sensible male presence, often these boys go astray and that is why we have these kind of headlines coming out of Jamaica, murder, murder-suicide, battery, assault, it's all very scary,” said Nessa B, whose given name is Vennissa Marriott.

Nessa B, who is the sister of dancehall deejay Kiprich, is known for songs such as Bad Gal Saga, and Caribbean featuring Lennox B.