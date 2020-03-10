New and improved Kiprich

Even though he has enjoyed success in a 22-year career, deejay Kiprich believes he still has a lot to accomplish.

“I have had a couple of high points in my career, and yes a couple of things have happened. But I am still looking to accomplish more. I am still working towards reaching that high point,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

He listed touring Japan and Latin America among his career high points. As well as scoring hit songs such as Leggo Di Bwoy (his first number one song back in 1999), The Letter, Telephone Ting, Liquor, Mad Sick Head No Good (with Predator), and the Billboard-charting Jook Gal, featuring Elephant Man and rapper Twista.

According to Kiprich, “I have made my mark for di culture, I have won a couple of awards and I am still putting in di work.”

His latest single Win, produced by rising Spanish Town label Gangsta Rock, has been getting some buzz.

“ Win is an inspirational song. It's a song that mi feel is needed at dis time because many people hear di message in terms of helping people. But at di same time, they trying to pull you down, while you are trying to help dem. Yuh sorry fi mawga dawg, him turn round and bite yuh,” said Kiprich.

The response to Win has reignited interest in the veteran artiste's career. He has kept a low profile in recent years, but has resurfaced. He has also worked with producers Kalfani Records and Don Money label.

To reconnect with his base and attract new fans, Kiprich felt it necessary to reinvent himself.

“It's always a great vibe when you reinvent yourself and come again fresh and you're received by di fans. Musically, I am always evolving. Di fans have kept me in reinvention mode,” he said.

Born Marlon Plunkett, the Spanish Town-based artiste is working on a new album, which he expects to release this year.

“I am doing a one drop reggae album. Sly an' Robbie will be a part of it an' Anthony Red Rose. I want di album to have di authentic reggae vibe from di past,” he shared.

The album will be Kiprich's first since 2013's Kippo.