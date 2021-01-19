New 'Introspeq' from Delawness

Six years ago, Lawrence L Deacon was uncertain about his future as a graphic designer after dropping out of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. As Delawness, he recently launched Introspeq , a concept that expresses his passion for the arts, music and fashion.

Introspeq debuted in December with a pop song of the same name. It came two years after the Delawness brand was introduced during an exhibition in Montego Bay, his hometown.

“I have a love for all three mediums. I have always loved music and I grew up listening to multiple genres of music. I used to wear a lot of brand-name clothing and throughout my teenage life into college I started a few T-shirt lines of my own,” said Delawness.

In coming months, Introspeq's art and fashion components will be unveiled. They also reflect what the 25 year-old artist calls his adventurous approach to graphic designing.

Though he attended the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts for two years, the St Thomas-born creative credits an inquisitive mind for his unconventional approach to design.

In the last two years, Delawness has been commissioned to do projects for major Jamaican companies such as Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited and Factories Corporations Jamaica. He has also collaborated with digital media company Carib Voxx on Boyante on assignments for iPhone, Samsung, and Android.

His designs have also been sought by Chronixx, Koffee and Warrior King.

Delawness admits there was a time when things were not looking bright. Self-confidence, he points out, turned his career around.

“I came through the process of isolation, dropping out of college and believing in myself, giving my career my best shot and really just focusing on becoming internationally known, studying and getting loads of studio time,” he said.