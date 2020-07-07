New music from Germain's Penthouse

PROJECTS by Shuga, Nikki Burt, and Splashe are part of last-quarter plans for Penthouse Records, according to its principal Donovan Germain.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, the producer said working on Buju Banton's album and COVID-19 put a brake on Penthouse releases, but albums by three singers are on the cards.

Shuga and Burt are experienced acts while Splashe is a relative newcomer.

Germain and keyboardist Stephen “Lenky” Marsden (leader of Banton's Shiloh Band) co-produced seven of the 18 songs on Upside Down, the singjay's album, which was released June 26.

“Everything went well based on the circumstances, it's a pretty good album,” said Germain.

Steppa, Trust, Memories (featuring John Legend), and Blessed are the songs released from Upside Down to date.

Buried Alive and Lamb of God are two of the songs Germain and Marsden co-produced for the album, Banton's first since the Grammy-winning Before The Dawn in 2010.