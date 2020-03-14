New queen on campus
Twenty-one-year-old, second-year law student at The University of the West Indies, Shanique Sommerville, was recently crowned Miss Elsa Leo Rynie Towers Hall.
The event, which was held at the Old Dramatic Theatre on the Mona campus, saw 13 students vying for the title.
Sommerville also won a total of five of the 11 sectional prizes which were on offer. These were Best Walk and Poise, Best in Swimwear, the People's Choice Award, the Sports Award, and Best in Evening Gown
“I'm elated...extremely happy to have won. This was a goal of mine and I finally got this moment,” an excited Sommerville told the Jamaica Observer.
The former Manning's School student, who won the Miss Mannings title in 2017, said winning this new title is motivation for her to continue serving her hall of residence.
“This title means a lot to me. I've always served my hall and it's an even greater honour now to continue to serve.”
The contestants appeared in swimwear and then evening wear before facing a panel of adjudicators who posed questions based on current and international affairs.
“This is the third year that we are doing this pageant and I believe that we have done a lot in terms of branding. I've also seen growth in terms of participants and crowd support,” explained Nia Sowden, head coordinator for the pageant.
Sowden was the first runner-up in the 2018 pageant. She explained the criteria for selecting the winner.
“We wanted to find the all-rounded queen. It's not about beauty, it's about intelligence, fitness and their talent,” said Sowden.
Guest performer, singer and former Digicel Rising Star alum Diel performed interpretations of She's Royal, Cheerleader and I Feel Good.
The remaining sectional prizes went to Ramona Baldie — Award for Entrepreneurship; Gabrielle Clarke — Most Congenial and Beauty Beyond Measure; Jameika Johnson — Altruism Award and Best Talent, and Ramona Baldie — Most Aware.
