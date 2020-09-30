New Sensation from Riff Raff
THE Sensation rhythm, latest production from Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown, drops Friday on Ineffable Records. The compilation album has 11 songs by artistes such as Busy Signal and Lutan Fyah.
Brown's production credentials are well known, having worked with Stephen Marley on the Grammy-winning album Revelation Pt 1: The Root of Life and Junior Gong's hit song, Set up Shop.
The live rhythm features Brown on keyboards accompanied by drummer Leon Campbell, bassist Adrian Henry and guitarist Elton Brown.
“I approach it [production] in a very textbook way, I think, in terms of capturing the sound in the recording phase. Otherwise, I try to go in with a vision — but sometimes, if not most times, inspiration takes over,” Brown explained.
Strongly influenced by Greg Phillinganes (of Quincy Jones fame), the Montego Bay-born Brown has been part of Stephen Marley's band for 15 years.
The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts graduate hit the charts for the first time in 2008 with Di Plane Land by Richie Spice.
“I have improved vastly since then [by way of] my introduction to high-level producers and production at an early stage [which was gained] through working with Stephen Marley, Mario C, Paul Fakourie and Wilburn “Squidly” Cole,” said Brown.
