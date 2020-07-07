New times for cinema reopening

CINEMA operators, Palace Amusement Company has announced new movie times as it prepares for tomorrow's opening of Carib 5 and Palace Cineplex in Kingston, Sunshine Palace in Portmore, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay.

The new show times will be 4:45 pm and 7:45 pm at all the locations in order to facilitate the current curfew time which begins at 11:00 pm.

For tomorrow's opening day, four films will be on screen for patrons. My Spy, which stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and Jamaican model-turned actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, is on the bill. This action-comedy tells the story of a hardened CIA operative finding himself at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family.

I Still Believe will also be on screens. The true-to-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope, stars KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, and Nathan Parsons.

For audiences which missed Bad Boys for Lie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Palace is bringing back the third installment of the popular action film. The film opened locally earlier this year, but due to the pandemic its run was cut short.

Bloodshot is about Ray Garrison, a slain soldier who is reanimated with superpowers. This action flick stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, and Sam Heughan.

The company has been granted a provisional 14-day period to resume operations by the Government, with mandatory health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Marketing Manager Melanie Graham said the company welcomes the opportunity to reopen its doors after a painful but necessary 3 1/2-month lockdown, and is ready with a new operational model designed for the safety of its valued patrons and staff alike.

“To maintain safe social distancing for patrons seated in its auditoriums the company will sell approximately 60 per cent of capacity. Patrons will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing in queues at the box office and concession. A maximum of four individuals from the same household will be able to sit together as a group. Individual patrons or groups will be separated by a gap of two seats, among other safety measures as stipulated by the authorities. Sanitisation stations will be set up at convenient points throughout the cinemas, and cleaning and sanitisation will be ramped up between shows to ensure a safe and relaxed atmosphere for all,” she shared.

Palace Amusement has also put its front-line cinema staff through intensive retraining to ensure they are aware of their roles and fully equipped to function within the new norm. They will all be outfitted with masks, and servers at the concession will be appropriately gloved.

With the United States movie industry facing a second phase of lockdown the schedule of film releases are uncertain, but Palace Amusement will continue to make the best effort to keep patrons entertained.

Going forward, the company will remain in consultation and partnership with the authorities in its bid to be proactive and maintain guidelines, as the country and businesses navigate the path ahead.