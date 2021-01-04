Nia tells Christmas story

Although the Yuletide season has ended, American actress Nia Fairweather — who has Caribbean roots — hopes that her latest Netflix film will be embraced all year round.

“I see this film being amongst the classic holiday favourites due to the universal themes it presents and the message of love that anchors it. I hope it creates a path for more stories that reflect the intersections of humanity to be made. I would like viewers to leave with a sense of feeling seen; those grieving the passing of loved ones, those navigating new chapters in life, those reconciling their past, those embracing their authentic self and those who are courageous enough or working up the courage to live deeply, trust their heart and be brave,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Titled A New York Christmas Wedding, the Otoja Abit-directed film debuted on November 6. The drama/romance movie was filmed over two weeks in Manhattan and Queens in the United States.

In the film, a Christmas angel shows main character Jennifer Ortiz (Nia Fairweather) what could have been if she had followed her secret feelings for her best friend. The cast also comprises Cooper Koch, Adriana DeMeo, Otoja Abit, and Chris Noth.

Born in New York, 40-year-old Fairweather lived in St Vincent and the Grenadines at age six, where her mother is from, before returning to America at age eight. She has family in Jamaica and her last visit was in 2008.

She said when she decided to pursue an acting career, it was an attempt to advocate for social rights of minorities.

“[I was inspired by] the images, stories and films that have been told and shared via various forms of media have had a great impact on how we [human beings] see and value ourselves and each other; and in some cases, diminish others. I entered this field with the intention to give a voice to the voiceless and raise the level of empathy in society. And, to undo some of the harmful messaging that has negatively impacted our communities and society,” she said.

Fairweather landed her first official role shortly after graduating the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

“I was casted in my first filmic lead role for The Roe Effect. This film won the Best Short film award at many film festivals and then had its television premiere on HBO later that year. The overwhelming great reception of my work in this film opened the doors for other opportunities and continues to be a piece that people reference to this day,” Fairweather added.

The actress added that her Caribbean roots guide the way she plays her characters.

“My perspective is coloured by my Caribbean heritage, love of history, life experiences and having been raised in a culturally diverse environment. All of these components, when melded together allow me to move freely from grittiest of moments to the most graceful without losing the humanity of the character. Where some see barriers, I see opportunities,” Fairweather said.

She has won 12 awards for her role and contributions to multiple films. These include: Best Actress in a Solo Performance at the DC Black Theater Festival in 2012 for the film Campaign; and Best Actress at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival in 2016 for the project, Paralysis. She also received the Audience Choice Award at the Chicago Southland International Film Festival last year for her role as writer and producer of Four Seasons.

Fairweather hopes to work with Jamaican talents soon.

“I would love to work with talent in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. I'm always looking for stories featuring Caribbean characters and/or based in the culture. I don't know where they are in the development of the film The Brief History of Seven Killings, based on the book by Marlon James of the same name, but I'm on the lookout,” she said.