Nicki Cee makes grand entrance

New York -based, Jamaican-born singer Nicki Cee has stepped into the spotlight with her debut single Broken . She is hoping it will reasonate with all listeners.

“It is something we all go through at some point in our lives… I am sure you can ask anyone who has ever been in love, especially at a young age, about how broken they do feel when that so-called love of their life walks away,” said Nicki Cee, whose given name is Nicketa Colespring.

Written by the singer, Broken was released on October 24 on the Keep Strong rhythm. It was produced by Jayforreal of Grinch Records and is available on all music platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Pandora.

Born in Mandeville, Manchester, Nicki Cee was raised in Balaclava, St Elizabeth. Like many great singers, she discovered her passion while attending St Luke's Anglican Church with her cousins. She said her family support was critical for her launching a musical career.

“I grew up with strong-willed parents, an accountant/business dad and a stubborn assertive broadcaster/journalist mom, who herself had some training with Cari-Folk singers and Henry Robinson from Unique Vision. Yes, for them it was education first, but then again they supported me in whatever I choose,” she said.

“My greatest joy in singing when I was growing up in Balaclava was watching the faces of my two grandmas— grandma Sissy Colespring and my late grandma Mama Curly Morris. Just to see the smiles on their faces was enough to let me know I performed well...then again if I didn't believe me they would let me know,” she continued.

Nicki Cee draws her inspiration from several acts across genres, including Etana, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, and Franceska Badastelli.