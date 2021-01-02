NK Solutions hosts sing-off
Business process outsourcing company NK Customers Solutions had its Christmas social as a sing off amongst workers at the St Theresa's Catholic Church in Annotto Bay, Portland, recently.
The evening was only attended by a handful of workers due to COVID-19 restrictions — who were placed in groups displaying their talents in singing and drama, as they sang Christmas carols mixed with a little drama of the nativity scene.
The talents were judged and Group 1 declared the winner.
Centre Manager Donna-Kay Blake-Plunkett told Jamaica Observer: “The objective of this sing off was to build team morale, provide fun nativities to promote a strong workforce; get the NK Customers Solutions family together to showcase their talent and to celebrate this festive season. It's the first time we are having this and I think it was successful.”
Administrative Assistant Sharlene Dennis said she looks forward to future similar events.
“We will stage another next year and hope it will be bigger and better. For 2021 we hope to have an activity every month with initiatives to build the team like hosting debating competitions, mixology, cake icing art and craft, etc. The reception from the staff was good and very appreciative,” she said.
Opened in October 2019, NK Customer Solutions currently employs close to 30 people.
