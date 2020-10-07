No 2020 Musgrave Awards

The annual Musgrave Medal Awards will not be presented this year.

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), which organises the annual event which recognises Jamaicans for their contribution in the areas of literature, science and the arts, has confirmed that the awards scheme which is the oldest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere has had to be rescheduled.

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer, executive director of the IOJ Vivian Crawford noted that the absence of a governing council at the institute is the major factor contributing to the absence of the event, which has become a staple of the nation's cultural calendar. The council at the IOJ, like to all State-appointed boards, was dissolved ahead of the September 3, 2020 General Election. New governing bodies are set to be appointed by the minister with responsibility for the relevant agency or organisation.

“With the general election behind us it is now time for a council to be appointed at the institute. That is yet to be done. Once the council is appointed, four sub-committees will be set up to review the applications for the awards. These applications are already in hand and await the review, once the council is in place,” said Crawford.

“The awards could be presented in May of next year. That is the month in which the Institute of Jamaica was founded,” he added.

Traditionally, the awards are presented in October to coincide with National Heritage Week, which climaxes with National Heroes' Day. This year Heroes' Day will be observed on Monday, October 19. The Musgrave Medal Awards was conceived in 1889 as a tribute to the organisation's founder Sir Anthony Musgrave, who was governor of Jamaica from 1877 to 1883. The Musgrave Medal was first awarded in 1897 . This year, the Institute of Jamaica celebrates its 139th anniversary.

Last year entertainment and the arts featured prominently in the awards, which are presented in the categories of gold, silver, and bronze. Choir conductor/musician Winston Ewart, and university lecturer/writer Dr Michael Bucknor received the gold medal. In the bronze category, writer A-dZiko Simba Gegele and music composer Eleanor Alberga were among those who were recognised.

The other recipients in 2019 were Professor Emeritus Sir Godfrey “Geoff” Palmer, awarded for his contributions to the field of science. He received the gold medal. Professor Emeritus Douglas Ewart, Professor Emeritus Tara Prasad Dasgupta, and publisher Shirley Carby received the silver Award. In the bronze category, Dr Susan Otuokon was awarded for her contribution to science. In the special youth category, Santana Morris was recognised for excellence in the fields of education, community development, and leadership.

In recent years the awardees have included jazz chanteuse Dr Myrna Hague Bradshaw; music producers Agustus “Gussie” Clarke and Donovan Germaine; authors Anthony Winkler, Sharon Leach, and Tanya Shirley; dub poet Jean Breeze; as well as musician Earl “Chinna” Smith; as well as reggae veteran Freddie McGregor.