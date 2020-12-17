No appeal for Laden

LAWYERS representing dancehall deejay Laden say he has not instructed them to appeal his five-and-a-half-year sentence handed down in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River yesterday.

Laden, 33, had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession in ammunition. He will, however, serve only four years, as he received 18 months for the illegal possession of ammunition charge, and four years for the illegal possession of firearm charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

“He has not indicated [any interest] now for an appeal,” attorney-at-law Thomas Levene told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “Based on discussions with him after court, he has accepted the sentence, but we don't know what may happen after.”

Levene said “in practical terms, Laden may apply for parole after one year”.

In addition to Levene, the entertainer — whose given name is O'Keefe Aarons — is also represented by Jodi Taylor. High Court Judge Justice Evan Brown handed down the ruling on the two-day hearing.

On Tuesday, singer Christopher Martin and councillor for the Junction Division, Cetany Holness, were called as character witnesses.

Last week, Laden was fined $2,000 for failing to obey the police. A charge for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act for being on the streets after the then 9:00 pm islandwide curfew was dropped.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit — the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm — about 10:40 pm on October 28, the police in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop. The driver initially complied, but sped off when they approached.

A chase ensued and during the chase, an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the location where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

The three occupants in the vehicle were subsequently charged. However, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother were later acquitted of the charges.

Laden was a top-10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

It was not long after that he was among Freddie McGregor's Big Ship Productions' top tier. Along with that label's head producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, he released popular tracks including the smash hit Time to Shine as well as Really Like You, I'm Sorry, She Like It, and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh .

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer he said he had a whole lot in store, musically.

“I have a huge catalogue...I would say as a dancehall artiste, some solid production, timeless music. I have a whole lot of songs that's gonna be out. I just need to reconstruct my career right now and have a new system, so look out for a new movement,” he added.