No arrests in Keshan's case

An arrest is yet to be made in the shooting death of 24-year-old dancehall artiste Keshan, according to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

“No one has been arrested as investigations are still ongoing,” said a district constable, who wished not to be identified.

The CCU is the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm.

Police reports indicate that Keshan (given name Keneisha Brown) was involved in a heated dispute with an unnamed man on July 20 when she was shot and killed.

An altercation ensued between them at Sharper Lane in Old Harbour, and the singjay stabbed him three times. He retaliated by shooting her once to the upper body.

She later died at hospital while the man was treated and sent home.

Meanwhile, the victim's sister, Peteisha Brown, told the Observer that it has been an extremely difficult time the family.

“It's still hard. There are days when each individual member of the family breaks down. I still break down every night, you know. It's very hard,” she said.

The funeral service for Keshan will be on September 8 at the Spring Village Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Old Harbour, St Catherine. Interment follows at the Church Pen Cemetery.

Since her debut in 2013, Keshan released several songs, including Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring Vybz Kartel.