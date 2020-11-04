No bail for Laden

DANCEHALL deejay Laden will remain in police lock-up, as his attorney Charles A Benbow was unable to secure his release in the St Elizabeth Resident Magistrate Court in Santa Cruz yesterday morning.

“The learned judge is awaiting the ballistic report from the police. The police gave a commitment that they would have it [the report] available for the next court date on November 9. But no doubt she is minded to consider bail [depending] on what takes place when we return to court,” Benbow told the Jamaica Observer.

The presiding judge was Dionne Lawrence-Pivott.

Due to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the entertainer was not present at court.

Laden, whose given name is O'Keele Aaron, was arrested on October 28. The 33-year-old is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

“The court will need to get ballistic report to see if there is any other charge that might or might not be brought against my client and the other two accused,” Benbow said.

The two co-accused: 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother were granted bail in the sum of $500,000. Ebanks was granted bail on the condition that he reports to the Junction Police Station on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Ebanks's attorney, Thomas Levene, told the Observer that the juvenile would be appearing in court to determine whether he is need of state care and protection.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit – the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm – at about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched and a pistol recovered.

Laden was a top-10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

He is known for songs including Time to Shine, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.