No 'Best of the Best' for 2020

The organisers of the popular stage show 'Best of the Best', which has been held in Miami, Florida, for the past 13 years, have decided to cancel this year's staging due to the global crisis involving the coronavirus.

They are maintaining the same all-female line-up of artistes for the 2021 edition of the event, to be held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

“Taking into consideration the safety of our patrons, the uncertainty of the workforce and the climate of the travel industry, we have decided to postpone Best of the Best 2020 until next year, Sunday May 30, 2021. Let us all focus on getting through these times with our families and loved ones,” the organisers said in a statement to the Jamaica Observer.

“ We have all been affected and we all need each other to pull through completely before we commence and start going to concerts again. To all our supporters over the past 13 years, we thank you and appreciate you. We will get through this together and celebrate Best of the Best's 15th year, healthier, stronger and bigger than before. See you all in 2021,” it read further .

The event, which was set for May 24, was being billed as a tribute to women in Caribbean music, with an all-female line-up set to take to the stage.

The female acts advertised were: Grammy-winning reggae sensation Koffee, the queen of the dancehall stage Spice, veteran deejay Lady G, dancehall's “it” girl Shenseea, and popular hitmaker singer Tanya Stephens. Barbadian soca queen Allison Hinds will add the music from that genre.

Best of the Best has become a staple on the North American reggae music scene and is one of the highly anticipated events for the Memorial Weekend public holiday in the United States. Memorial Day 2021 will be observed on May 31.

Among the reggae acts who have performed at Best of the Best over the years are Romain Virgo, Alkaline, Mavado, General Degree, Stylo G, Bushman, Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, and Capleton.