No gun talk!

Having grown up in the tough Cockburn Pen community of Kingston, music producer Nicholas Grant knows the challenges of inner-city life. Through his Quefa Don Records, however, he is determined to nurture and expose young talent.

Since he established the label in 2015 Grant has worked with a number of up-and-coming acts including deejays Lahba, Bryka, Starface, Fully Bad, Maestro Don, Binelly Don and Miss Gudaz.

“Over di years you have seen a lot of really talented artistes emerge but they have never gotten di attention or di time of day. I create di product for people to listen and I like to build things from scratch. Mi like to see upliftment,” he stressed.

Quefa Don Records has been making a name for itself, producing hit songs such as My Love by Jahvillani and Success Deh Near by Prohgress.

“I used to work at Main Event Entertainment Group as audio engineer. After leaving Main Event, I started linking producers like Markus Myrie and DJ Frass. From there I decided that music production was what I wanted to get into,” Grant recalled.

Grant did street and social media promotion for songs including Gain The World by Jahmiel and Up Top by Teejay. His first production was Byrka's Life Soon Change.

Among the established acts he has worked with are Gyptian, Beenie Man, Vershon, Shane E and I-Octane. He avoids producing songs with violent lyrics.

“Really and truly, as a youth from the garrison, wi grow up hearing gunshot an' dem ting. We nuh waa hear 'bout nuh man a dead inna song. Really an' truly, some a dem become reality. Wi si some a dem inna real life so wi try to avoid it,” Grant explained.

He added that, “Quefa Don Records is different in many ways; mi see music pon a different scale. Gunman songs go nowhere.”

Grant, who is in his early 30s, attended St George's College and later studied electrical and musical theory at the HEART Academy. Ultimately, he hopes to be ranked among the world's top producers.

“I want to be a well-known producer internationally. Right now mi a work triple hard to achieve dat. I have had a lot of ups and downs in music, rough times an' good times. But yuh have to decide dat dis is what yuh want an' put in di work an' go after it,” he said.