No-Maddz calls for equality

Sheldon Sheperd of The No-Maddz says their new music video explores the possibility of equality for humanity. The visual for Wretched of The Earth , which premiered last Thursday, is from the duo's 2019 11-track album, Heaven On Earth , produced by Walshy Fire.

“We basically looked at the whole theme of reparation or repairing damages, and the idea of creating a universe that is beneficial to all humans. As we know, reparation is synonymous to reparatory justice…Europe profited tremendously from our African ancestors and we have not received reparation,” Sheperd told the Jamaica Observer.

Wretched of The Earth is among other tracks featuring Idris Elba, The Wizard, Shadow Boxxer, Volente Kank, Hamali, and Kenzic.

Formerly a quartet, The No–Maddz now comprises Shepherd and Everaldo Creary. Sheperd explained that they added a video to Wretched of The Earth because it is a crowd favourite.

“The theme of the song is relevant, as we know, but every time we sent the album to someone to listen, they always singled out this track. It is a song that we love, and it is a song that is reoccurring,” he said.

The song's message is captured in a graphic video which was filmed in an exotic location.

“The owner of Blue Water Cruises offered to allow us to film on one of the ships that is a replica of a pirate ship. We then decided to include Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah). Luckily, he was available at the time and we flew him over to Indonesia and everything just fit together. We spent four days on the Indian Ocean and just got it done,” said Shepherd.

Heaven on Earth is The No-Maddz's second album. Their first was Sly and Robbie Presents The No-Maddz in 2015, which featured songs such as Shottas and Romance.

Like many entertainers, the duo have faced ramifications from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, they remain in high spirits as they look to host their first film, music, literature and art festival after the pandemic subsides.

“All our shows for the rest of the year have been cancelled because of the pandemic. Even our inaugural staging of the 'Pukupoo Festival', that was slated for June, has to be pushed back until later in the year, maybe. We wanted to visit Kingston, Montego Bay, Negril and St Elizabeth for a festival series,” he said.