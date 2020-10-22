No mask for Buju

BUJU Banton is bashing the wearing of masks and urging Jamaicans to be mindful of lies as the country battles the COVID-19.

The deejay posted his views in a three-video tirade to his 1.2 million followers on Instagram yesterday.

“Wi waan done with this mask-wearing bull*** inna Jamaica. Who fi dead a go dead, an' who nah go dead ah fi jus' live,” he said.

“Who are these intellectual fools telling us how to live our lives? If you're so smart, why haven't you found the cure for cancer? You are touting a line and putting the Jamaican people in abject fear and driving us all to poverty. What have you done for all those who you have laid off and mek dem business close early? Jamaican people need to wake up. Mi nah wear no mask 'cause mask nuh mek fi man... Free mi people, free my people now,” he continued.

According to the World Health Organization, wearing a mask, especially when persons cannot social distance six feet, limits the risk of getting COVID-19.

The artiste also unloaded on the pandemic which has killed over 1.13 million people worldwide.

“Don't you see that they have been lying to us for all this time? Why should we believe them now? How ironic it is that this virus act as if it is more intelligent than man?” he said.

As of yesterday, Jamaica's death toll due to COVID-19 stood close to 180, while almost 8,500 persons have tested positive for the virus.

Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert, engineer/producer Barry O'Hare, and politician DK Duncan are among those who have succumbed to COVID-19.

Buju Banton's “no mask” stance was evident when he hosted American rapper Kanye West at his Gargamel Studio in Kingston, recently. The two have collaborated on a yet-to-be-released single.

At a Jamaica House press conference, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was quizzed whether West had breached the mandatory 14-day quarantine on his arrival to the island by private jet.

“My understanding was that he would have visited Buju Banton's studio. The circumstances around that would have to be thoroughly investigated. I don't have the details around that, as to whether or not permission was given; how that was arranged? Whether or not protocols were observed?” was Holness's response.

Buju Banton, whose given name is Mark Myrie, was released from a US federal prison in December 2018 after serving nine years on drug-related charges.

He won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition in July with his entry I Am A Jamaican .