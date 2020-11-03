No pantomime this year

FOR the first time in 78 years the Little Theatre Movement (LTM), producers of the national pantomime, will not be opening a new production come Boxing Day, December 26.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisation to forego its decades-old tradition, however, LTM executive Anya Gloudon Nelson said the organisation could not let the day pass without some form of activity.

“There will be no pantomime opening on Boxing Day 2020 but we decided that we have to do something on the date that we would traditionally open the 'panto', so what we are doing is a virtual concert. It is titled 'Nah Give Up'. It is drawing on the songs and scenes from pantomimes past which speak to our resilience…so songs like One Hand Caan Clap, we are stringing them together to create a seamless production,” she shared.

The LTM is, however, closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, and should the situation change and present the opportunity to stage live entertainment, the company also has a plan in place for that.

“We are watching carefully, and once we get the clear we are planning to remount the 2019-2020 production Ruckshon Junction. The pantomime has survived so many other disasters, including Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, and various levels of civil unrest and other disturbances over the years, but nothing has come close to the girl 'Corona'. But, we have decided we must do something and so we are doing the virtual concert and putting together serious plans — should the threat be lifted — to mount a production.

Ruckshon Junction ran for about two months earlier this year but, like all other forms of live entertainment, it too had to be brought to an abrupt end with the onset of the global health crisis.

The LTM has the distinction of being Jamaica's longest-surviving theatre company of contemporary times. It was founded in 1941 by Henry and Greta Fowler to raise funds for the building of Little Theatre, and to help in the development of drama in Jamaica. From its inception, the LTM committed itself to a vigorous policy of serving the public.

One of the first LTM undertakings was the launching of the tradition now known as the National Pantomime. The first production, in 1941, Jack and the Beanstalk, was in keeping with the tradition of English theatre from where it came to Jamaica. In that form, a tale of childhood was adapted for the stage with elements of music, song, dance, comedy, drama and colourful costumes and sets. In 1954 the decision was taken to make the pantomime more Jamaican and that year saw the staging of Anancy and the Magic Mirror, written and directed by Greta Fowler.

Over the years, the productions have included Busha Bluebeard, Quashie Lady, Carib Gold, Queenie's Daughter, Johnny Reggae, Tantaloo, Trash, Schoolers, Miss Annie and Chicken Merry. The National Pantomime has also launched the careers of a number of local actors, including Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley, Ranny “Mas Ran” Williams, Charles Hyatt, Lois Kelly Miller, Leonie Forbes, Oliver Samuels, Glen “Titus” Campbell, and Nadean Rawlins.