No slowing down for Skip

For the first time since it began 33 years ago, the Soul Train Music Awards will see a Jamaican competing in two major categories.

Skip Marley is nominated for Best Collaboration and Video of The Year for Slow Down, his hit song with R&B singer HER

The Jamaica Observer caught up with Marley shortly after the nominations were announced yesterday.

“We never thought about awards when we recorded the song or video, but we're always thankful for the recognition,” he said, adding that a double nod from Soul Train is a big plus: “It means that the music is reaching the people, and the people are feeling the music. For an artiste, that is the highest achievement.”

The annual Soul Train Music Awards recognises the best in soul, R&B and hip hop across 12 categories. H.E.R. leads the nominations with eight, while Chris Brown earned seven; Beyoncé and rapper Young Thug have six calls.

Other multiple nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, Usher, YG, Brandy and PJ Morton.

Slow Down topped the Billboard R&B Adult Songs Chart in May. The song also entered the Top 10 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, while earning respectable positions on the Rhythmic Songs, Hot R&B Songs and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

In the category Video of the Year, Slow Down competes with Brown Skin Girl by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN and Wizkid; Do it by Chloe X Halle; Go Crazy by Chris Brown, featuring Young Thug; Slide by HER featuring YG and Good as Hell by Lizzo.

Best Collaboration is a tough battle between Marley; Chris Brown, featuring Young Thug; H.E.R. featuring YG; U 2 Luv by Ne-Yo and Jeremih; Come Thru by Summer Walker and Usher; and Don't Waste My Time by Usher featuring Ella Mai.

In 2009, the Best Reggae Artiste category was introduced to the Soul Train Music Awards. Sean Paul won the inaugural bid, with Gyptian taking it the following year.

The category was renamed Best Caribbean Performance in 2011 with Rihanna's Man Down declared the winner. In 2012, Sean Paul won for the album Tomahawk Technique.

The category was renamed Best International Performance in 2013, with Differentology by Bunji Garlin declared the winner. The following year, Machel Montano won; the category has since been discontinued.

The Soul Train Music Awards will broadcast on November 29 and air simultaneously on BET, BET Her and MTV2.