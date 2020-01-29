No slowing down for Skip

Last November, Slow Down by Skip Marley and rhythm and Blues singer H E R topped the billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart. Almost three months later, it enters the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart at number 46.

Slow Down also debuts at number 38 on the Rhythmic Songs Chart and number 25 on the Adult R&B Songs Chart.

This is Marley's first single to enter multiple Billboard charts since 2017, when another collaboration, (with Katy Perry) Chained to The Rhythm, made the Mainstream Top 40, Adult Top 40, Digital Song Sales, Dance/Mix Show Airplay, Adult Contemporary and Dance Club Songs charts. Its best showing was number four on the Hot 100 chart.

“Having a song on the Billboard R&B Chart signifies that there are no limits or boundaries to the music. I give thanks for the opportunity to collaborate with H E R and reach new audiences with my music,” Marley said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

His grandfather, Bob Marley, continues to maintain a lock on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. For a third week, L egend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers, is number one through the new format chart which incorporates streaming. As a result, several older albums have got a new lease on life.

Marley's 1977 album, Exodus, enters the Reggae Albums Chart for the first time at number 10. Forty-three years ago, Exodus peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and number 15 on the R&B Albums Chart (now known as the R&B/Hip Hop Albums Chart). A deluxe edition of Exodus, released by Island Def Jam Music in 2001, reached number four on the reggae table.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is firm at number two, while Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is number three.

World on Fire from California band Stick Figure is number four. At number five is the group's Set in Stone, which was released in 2015.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is number six, while moving up one spot to number seven is the Grammy-winning Rapture (EP) by Koffee.

Out Here by Grammy nominee Burna Boy (whose album African Giant was nominated in the Best World Music category) moves up to number nine.