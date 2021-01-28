No tears for Empress Miriam Simone

ON several of the songs she recorded since 2013, Empress Miriam Simone collaborated with Bobby Digital, considered dancehall's most successful producer. We Don't Wanna Cry , among the first tracks they worked on, was released this month.

We Don't Wanna Cry, which is from her debut album Amsterdam Revival, features Capleton. When the Surinamese singer last visited Jamaica in 2019, Bobby Digital remixed it which is the version released by her Dredda Records through Zojak World Wide.

“I would love to have a breakthrough with this song in Jamaica because of the message. It is a big message that the people and our youths worldwide really need to hear; there is too much violence,” said Empress Miriam Simone. “I am honoured to work with Capelton, he is the lyrical 'fyah' and I dedicate this big song to Bob. May his soul rise up in peace, he meant a lot to me and was a great producer who I'll always remember.”

Bobby Digital, who produced numerous hit songs by artistes such as Garnet Silk, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Morgan Heritage and Tony Rebel, died last May at age 59.

Empress Miriam Simone, who lives in the Netherlands, was encouraged to do a song with Capleton by Carl “One Blood Carl” Johnson, known in music circles for his tireless grass roots promotion of music.

Capleton was among the acts who performed at the Kingston launch of Amsterdam Revival in February 2019.

Empress Miriam Simone is originally from the Suriname capital of Paramaribo where she was influenced by Sizzla, Bob Marley, the I Three, Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige.

She first worked with Bobby Digital on her 2012 EP, Follow my Dreams. We Don't Wanna Cry was inspired by global turmoil.

“It is a call out to all the nations of Mother Earth to stop the violence. Too many brothers are killing each other and mothers are crying because of the loss of a father, mother, children or family. It must stop, Jah lives!” she said.