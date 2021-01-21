No worries for Papa Juggy
In the midst of a pandemic and racial unrest, singer Papa Juggy felt there was a need for the world to exhale. And what better way to do so than with a happy song.
In October, the Southern California-based reggae artiste released Worry, an uptempo track that encourages people to forget personal and social woes and look at the bright side of life.
“ Worry is out at the right time because we are all at a crossroad. Listening to Worry you can feel positive about you individually, fighting against bad mind and giving thanks for life and your loved ones,” said Papa Juggy.
Released by Issachar Muzik, a Los Angeles independent company, Worry is produced by Michael Hyde, a veteran musician who has recorded, toured or produced songs by Ziggy Marley, Big Mountain, Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan.
The single is inspired by the challenges triggered by the coronavirus and a spike in racial animus following the controversial deaths of black Americans, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, by white police officers.
Papa Juggy was born in London to St Lucian parents but spent his formative years in their homeland. Inspired by acts like Joseph Hill, Josey Wales, The Wailing Souls and Maxi Priest, he has been a resident of Southern 'Cali' for over 30 years, starting his career with Warner Bros in 1990 with the song, Educate Urself.
During the 1990s, Papa Juggy recorded and toured with The Wailing Souls.
Worry is a reflection of the way he views life.
“I don't get too down on myself, as everyday above ground is a good day to spread love and positivity. My sound is definitely unique and melodic with a genuine tone that allows me to express myself, knowing that I am in my own lane, running my own race, nothing in front or behind me,” said Papa Juggy.
— Howard Campbell
