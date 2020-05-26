No worries for Rad Dixon

Many singers who got their start performing on sound systems often recall going to dances and seeing couples rocking on the dance floor.

Rad Dixon is one of those artistes and although he has long graduated from that circuit, he still prefers doing easy-listening 'chunes' like Baby Don't Worry.

Produced by Tas Jay Productions out of Toronto, the single was released recently and has been making the rounds.

“Is a good feeling as a singer to see people dancing to your song, or any song for that matter. That was the whole idea with Baby Don't Worry,” said Dixon, who lives in Fort Lauderdale.

Baby Don't Worry is expected to be on Dixon's pending album, a project that has been in the works for some time. According to the Manchester-born vocalist, the set “will be released hopefully this year. Wi jus' have some minor touches to take care of”.

Interestingly, when Dixon began his career 20 years ago as R Rated, he was inspired by Michael Jackson and pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC. In terms of reggae, his biggest influence is Garnet Silk, another singer from Manchester.

Prior to Baby Don't Worry, Dixon's songs include Make It Right, Hard Task, Change, and Style. Hard Task, his first recording, was produced by his mother, Blossom Robinson.

Howard Campbell