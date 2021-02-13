Noir does Exclusive song

Reggae singer Noir feels this is the right time for her big break.

“This is Reggae Month when all eyes are on Jamaica and more so, this is the month when the great Bob Marley was born. Bob is huge all over the world, including the US. For many of us he is a true hero of reggae music. So Jamaica, look out for me.

“I am no stranger to Jamaica as my mother is a Jamaican although my father is a Cuban so I have roots in Jamaica,” she said.

Noir, whose real name is Maye Rene, song for Reggae Month is Exclusive, produced on the Dream X Overload rhythm and recently released.

She shared the inspiration for the song.

“The inspiration to write the song [ Exclusive] is that some people have the wrong impression what women need from men. It's not all about money, its committment. Fake love never last or materialistic love. This ends when the money tree dies,” she said.

Noir, 24, was born in Brooklyn, New York. She said her parents, Kia and Pablo, loved music, including reggae music.

“It (music) is in my blood and music is such a big part of the Caribbean people,” she said.

Noir, in her quest to master her craft, did professional courses in dramatic performance and songwriting in her teenaged years.

She recalls recording her first song, 88th Street, some eight years ago as part of a school project.

She sees the lockdown during COVID -19 as opportunity to write as many songs which she believes will prepare her for the next phase of her career.