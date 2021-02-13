Noir does Exclusive song
Reggae singer Noir feels this is the right time for her big break.
“This is Reggae Month when all eyes are on Jamaica and more so, this is the month when the great Bob Marley was born. Bob is huge all over the world, including the US. For many of us he is a true hero of reggae music. So Jamaica, look out for me.
“I am no stranger to Jamaica as my mother is a Jamaican although my father is a Cuban so I have roots in Jamaica,” she said.
Noir, whose real name is Maye Rene, song for Reggae Month is Exclusive, produced on the Dream X Overload rhythm and recently released.
She shared the inspiration for the song.
“The inspiration to write the song [ Exclusive] is that some people have the wrong impression what women need from men. It's not all about money, its committment. Fake love never last or materialistic love. This ends when the money tree dies,” she said.
Noir, 24, was born in Brooklyn, New York. She said her parents, Kia and Pablo, loved music, including reggae music.
“It (music) is in my blood and music is such a big part of the Caribbean people,” she said.
Noir, in her quest to master her craft, did professional courses in dramatic performance and songwriting in her teenaged years.
She recalls recording her first song, 88th Street, some eight years ago as part of a school project.
She sees the lockdown during COVID -19 as opportunity to write as many songs which she believes will prepare her for the next phase of her career.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy