Nominees named

Koffee, Third World, Julian Marley, Sly and Robbie/Roots Radics, and Steel Pulse are nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The nominations were announced yesterday.

Nineteen-year-old Koffee is front-runner with Rapture, a five-song EP released on March 14 by Columbia Records UK. It went number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and has to date sold 3,972 copies.

The hit songs from Rapture are Toast, which did well in the United States and United Kingdom; and Throne.

Koffee is the second female nominated for Best Reggae Album in successive years, following Etana's Reggae Forever. To date, only five females have been nominated for the award, the others are Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt, and Sister Carol.

Marley's As I Am was released on January 25 by Ghetto Youths International. It has 14 songs, including collaborations with Spragga Benz, Beenie Man and Shaggy. It reached number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and has sold 892 copies to date.

His previous nomination was in 2010 for Awake.

With one win for Friends in 1999, Sly and Robbie are back in the hunt with The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs Roots Radics. It is the drum-and-bass duo's 11th nomination.

Their other nominations were for The Dub Revolutionaries (2005), Rhythm Doubles (2007), Anniversary (2008), Amazing (2009), One Pop Reggae (2011), New Legend: Jamaica 50th Edition (2013), Reggae Connection (2014), The Reggae Power (2015) and Reggae For Her: Devin Di Dakta and JL (2017).

The Final Battle features 12 songs and was released on April 15. It also features the Roots Radics, a top backing and recording band, which made its name at Channel One studio in the 1980s working with producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes.

Incidentally, Sly and Robbie produced Anthem by Black Uhuru, which won the first Reggae Grammy in 1985 when the category was called Best Reggae Recording.

With six previous nominations, Third World returns with More Work to Be Done, an 11-song set produced by Damian Marley. The album was released August 16 by Ghetto Youths International and peaked at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

More Work to be Done has collaborations with Tessanne Chin, Tarrus Riley, Busy Signal, Chronixx and Pressure Busspipe, among others. It has so far sold 321 copies.

Veteran British band Steel Pulse are the only non-Jamaicans to win the Best Reggae Album category, in 1986 for Babylon the Bandit. They receive their eighth nomination for Mass Manipulation, released in May.

The 62nd Grammy Awards take place on January 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.