Nooks's wait for Benz continues

GEORGE Nooks may have to wait until Wednesday, November 4, to find out whether the police will return his Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV which was seized upon his arrest last week Thursday.

Donahue Martin, one of several attorneys representing the singer, filed an application for the Return of Motor Vehicle in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday.

“As far as we're concerned, they [the police] have no reason to have our client's vehicle in their custody,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The police can determine that they're going to release the vehicle [at their convenience], but the court matter for the return of the motor vehicle is listed for 4th November,” he continued.

According to Martin, Nooks would not necessarily have to be present for that court date.

The attorney-at-law explained how the process works.

“When you make an application for the return of a motor vehicle, you serve the relevant documents on the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. What they can do is proffer a reason for holding on to the vehicle or they can just not say anything at all. Then it's for the judge to determine if it is that they have a justifiable reason to hold on to the vehicle. If they don't, I expect to judge to order that the vehicle is released forthwith. But that is a matter for the court,” he said.

After spending a night in police lock-up, Nooks was freed last Friday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree. His bail is set at $300,000 and he is scheduled to reappear in court on January 13.

The 59-year-old singer was arrested for an April 2019 incident and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Allegations are that Nooks ingested “some substance” after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew, in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and subsequently released.

In addition to Martin, Nooks is being represented by Queen's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, Christopher Townsend, and Kaysain Kennedy.

This is not Nooks's first run-in with the law on drug-related charges. He was freed of a similar charge on May 21, last year.

Known for massive roots-reggae and lovers' rock hits like Tribal War and Left With A Broken Heart, Nooks was one of producer Joe Gibbs' marquee acts during the late 1970s. He was largely forgotten in Jamaica in the 1980s and 1990s, but bounced back in 2001 with God is Standing By, a reggae version of Al Green's popular I'll Be Standing By.

Since then, he has released a number of well-received gospel songs and a tribute album to his mentor, Dennis Brown. Nearly 20 years after his second coming, Nooks is an in-demand act in Jamaica and the Caribbean.