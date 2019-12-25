Nooks spreads Christmas cheer

Singer George Nooks and some of his friends from the music business brought cheer to the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, east Kingston, on December 19. Persons in two of the seven clusters were treated to dinner and performances from the entertainers.

Nooks, best known for songs like Tribal War, Left With A Broken Heart and God is Standing By, has been associated with the home for the past four years. He told the Jamaica Observer that his George Nooks Foundation got involved with the facility through encouragement from his wife.

“Seeing as I grew up with my grandmother, it brings back memories of my time with her. Is a joy jus' fi si dem [wards] reaction,' said Nooks.

Nooks was accompanied by fellow singers Gem Myers, Jodi-Ann Pantry and Joan Flemmings. He said the golden agers appreciated the visit and “enjoyed themselves to the fullest”.

The Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town was established in 1985 and currently accomodates 80 persons. It is the first beneficiary of the George Nooks Foundation, which was launched three years ago.

Nooks and his wife first held a treat at the facility four years ago on Mother's Day. Since then, their foundation has staged similar events on that day, during Christmas, and “sometimes a party in-between”.