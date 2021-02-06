Nothern Intention spreads wing
Nothern Intention Recordz (NIR) is ready to spread its wings and make an impact locally and overseas.
Established 13 years ago, the label was borne out of a need to exercise creative freedom.
“Our aim is to establish the label as a successful entity, and earn the respect internationally throughout the music industry,” explained Shumoi “Champino” Thompson, a member of the label's management team.
His business partners are Danny Tapia and Lance G Basco. Thompson is also a member of the popular entertainment group Portmore Society.
“In 2008, out of a burning need to have more freedom over creative aspects of music creation, Danny launched a recording studio and, by extension, the record label Nothern Intention Recordz. Emphasis was placed on unearthing vocally dynamic artistes,” said Thompson.
The label's sound can be considered a fusion of dancehall and reggae music with international pop sounds.
Among the artistes that the label has worked with through the years are Munga Honorebel, Shane-O, Savage, Tanso, Bully Blingz and newcomer Lavisch.
Producers including Black Spyda, Kashka (Ghetto lynx Records) and Jeff Chang have contributed on pre and postproductions for the label in the past.
Among the label's previous projects are the Turnip and Bar Kryme rhythms and the single Party a My Thing by Bully Blingz and The Elements. Bully Blingz is the label's first signed artiste.
Street Symphony rhythm is the label's latest project, which is scheduled for release next month. Among the tracks are Alien by Munga Honorebel, Big Life by Lavisch, and Champion's League by Mr Peppa and Gaado.
